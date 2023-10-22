No. 2 Nebraska volleyball stuns No. 1 Wisconsin at Devaney

Huskers topple No. 1 Badgers in five sets in Lincoln
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team hosted the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The much anticipated No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup is the biggest game of the year in college volleyball.

The Huskers stunned the Badgers, winning in five sets, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13.

Nebraska improve to 19-0 on the season and have now cemented themselves as the top team in college volleyball.

Next up for the Big Red, they host Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Kolar and Megan Fiechtner
Montana couple charged in former Logan County man’s death
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor first responders and NDOT worker killed
Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A license plate reader located in the City of North Platte
Lincoln County to install license plate readers

Latest News

The unbeaten No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team will host unbeaten No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday at 7...
Huskers top #1 Wisconsin in 5-set thriller
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34)...
Husker defense has stout showing in Nebraska’s 17-9 win over Northwestern
Groupings and hosts announced for volleyball sub-districts on Monday and Tuesday
Volleyball sub-district assignments announced for Class C and D
Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg gives his thoughts on the team's offensive performance and the...
HUSKER PRESSER: QB Heinrich Haarberg on offensive performance vs. Northwestern