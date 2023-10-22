No. 2 Nebraska volleyball stuns No. 1 Wisconsin at Devaney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team hosted the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The much anticipated No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup is the biggest game of the year in college volleyball.

The Huskers stunned the Badgers, winning in five sets, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13.

Nebraska improve to 19-0 on the season and have now cemented themselves as the top team in college volleyball.

Next up for the Big Red, they host Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m.

