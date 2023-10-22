Volleyball sub-district assignments announced for Class C and D

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA has announced high school volleyball sub-district assignments for Class C and D.

The opening round and semi-finals will be played on Monday, with finals occurring on Tuesday.

Below are the participants and hosts for volleyball sub-districts in our area.

C1-11

Chase County

Cozad

Gothenburg (Host)

Hershey

Ogallala

C2-11

Arcadia-Loup City

Maxwell (Host)

St. Pat’s

Ravenna

South Loup

D1-12

Kimball

Paxton (Host)

South Platte

Sutherland

D2-9

Dundy County-Stratton

Hitchcock County

Medicine Valley

Wallace (Host)

Wauneta-Palisade

D2-10

Arthur County

Garden County

Hyannis

Mullen

Sandhills-Thedford (Host)

