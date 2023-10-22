Volleyball sub-district assignments announced for Class C and D
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA has announced high school volleyball sub-district assignments for Class C and D.
The opening round and semi-finals will be played on Monday, with finals occurring on Tuesday.
Below are the participants and hosts for volleyball sub-districts in our area.
C1-11
Chase County
Cozad
Gothenburg (Host)
Hershey
Ogallala
C2-11
Arcadia-Loup City
Maxwell (Host)
St. Pat’s
Ravenna
South Loup
D1-12
Kimball
Paxton (Host)
South Platte
Sutherland
D2-9
Dundy County-Stratton
Hitchcock County
Medicine Valley
Wallace (Host)
Wauneta-Palisade
D2-10
Arthur County
Garden County
Hyannis
Mullen
Sandhills-Thedford (Host)
