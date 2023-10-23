Budke PowerSports holds fundraiser to benefit motorcycle crash victims

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Budke PowerSports held a fundraiser for Trevin Jeffs and Travis Roberts, who were injured in a motorcycle crash in early October, on Saturday.

The fundraiser was a chili feed for $10.

Organizers said they were a tight knit group of bikers who knew that Jeffs and Robert’s medical bills will be expensive and they wanted to help with that.

This is the first of multiple fundraising events the group has planned.

