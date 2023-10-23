Fire breaks out at 13th and Bryan Ave.
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire broke out at 13th street and Bryan Ave. on Sunday evening.
Witnesses at the scene said the structure that caught fire was a barn.
According to one law enforcement officer at the scene, no one was injured.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said that the fire was contained and not a danger to anyone at 7:58 p. m.
This is a developing story and we will share more when we know it.
