Fire breaks out at 13th and Bryan Ave.

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire broke out at 13th street and Bryan Ave. on Sunday evening.

Witnesses at the scene said the structure that caught fire was a barn.

According to one law enforcement officer at the scene, no one was injured.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said that the fire was contained and not a danger to anyone at 7:58 p. m.

This is a developing story and we will share more when we know it.

