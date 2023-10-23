Fire breaks out at 13th and Bryan Ave.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire broke out at 13th street and Bryan Ave. on Sunday evening.

Witnesses at the scene said the structure that caught fire was a barn.

According to one law enforcement officer at the scene, no one was injured.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said that the fire was contained and not a danger to anyone at 7:58 p. m.

This is a developing story and we will share more when we know it.

