Fundraiser held for the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte

A fundraiser was held for the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte at the Prairie Arts Center on Sunday.(KNOP)
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fundraiser was held for the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte at the Prairie Arts Center on Sunday.

Organized by Janice Huber, a cancer survivor who used the center in her treatment, the fundraiser had music, food, and a silent auction.

Huber was thankful for the doctors and nurses at the center who were always nice and helpful to her.

“I want to give back to the Callahan Cancer Center because the nurses and doctors are all awesome,” Huber said.

