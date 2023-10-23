Great Plains Health holds osteoporosis screening

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health held a free osteoporosis screening on Saturday at their hospital.

The event was held in North Platte because of the high amount of hip fractures and displacements in the community. These hip ailments can lead to overall weaker bones.

Guests went through a screening process and then were able to meet with experts who were trained in different ways to mitigate the worst effects of osteoporosis.

