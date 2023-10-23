Great Plains Health holds osteoporosis screening

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health held a free osteoporosis screening on Saturday at their hospital.

The event was held in North Platte because of the high amount of hip fractures and displacements in the community. These hip ailments can lead to overall weaker bones.

Guests went through a screening process and then were able to meet with experts who were trained in different ways to mitigate the worst effects of osteoporosis.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Kolar and Megan Fiechtner
Montana couple charged in former Logan County man’s death
The unbeaten No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team will host unbeaten No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday at 7...
Huskers top #1 Wisconsin in 5-set thriller
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium for a two-game homestand, beginning with a Big Ten West...
Haarberg runs and passes for touchdowns, Nebraska’s defense shines in 17-9 win over Northwestern

Latest News

Budke PowerSports held a fundraiser for Trevin Jeffs and Travis Roberts, who were injured in a...
Budke PowerSports holds fundraiser to benefit motorcycle crash victims
KNOP Wx
Warmer temperatures to start the week until fall temperatures return midweek
Fire breaks out at 13th and Bryan Ave.
Fire breaks out at 13th and Bryan Ave.
The yearly G.R.E.E.N. fundraiser was held at St. Patrick’s High School in North Platte on...
St. Pats high school holds G.R.E.E.N. fundraiser