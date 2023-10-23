St. Pats high school holds G.R.E.E.N. fundraiser

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The yearly G.R.E.E.N. fundraiser was held at St. Patrick’s High School in North Platte on Saturday, all proceeds raised go towards benefiting North Platte Catholic Schools.

The yearly event is the biggest fundraiser for the school, with tickets costing $75 for the event.

There were food, drinks, a silent auction, and live auction.

The over 20 years of fundraisers have generated over a million dollars for the schools.

