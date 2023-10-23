Warm and mainly sunny conditions Monday; Cooler with increased clouds Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Temperatures will be running above average Monday with quiet conditions, and cooler conditions coming Tuesday into Wednesday.

High pressure continues to loom over us, this will give us a southerly flow across the area. This will be responsible for us to see above average temperatures during the day Monday. Highs will be climbing into the 70s with light winds, with dry conditions. Overnight lows will be dropping down into the 30s with increased cloud cover as our cold front approaches.

Mild and quiet conditions for our Monday (Andre Brooks)

The cold front mentioned previously, will continue to push through the area Tuesday. With an area of low pressure on the tail end will allow for increased cloud cover and some rain chances across portions of the area. Cooler temperatures will ensue the area, with highs falling into the 60s. Off and on clouds will continue for Wednesday with seasonable norm temperatures continuing.

Cold front to push through the area Monday night into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Thursday and into the weekend, another stronger and slow moving system will be pushing through and this will drop temperatures further. From the 50s on Thursday, into the 30s and 40s Friday, to the 30s into the weekend. With ample moisture and an area of low pressure developing on the tail end of the area of low pressure, this could provide the area with chances of wintry precipitation this weekend. We will keep you posted on this setup as we get closer to this timeline.

