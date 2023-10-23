World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023
(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

