How they voted: Nebraska representatives vote Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House

(WOWT) - All three Congressmen from Nebraska were unified in their votes Wednesday for the latest Republican nominee for Speaker of the House.

On Tuesday, all three signaled their support for Majority Whip Tom Emmer, according to an NBC News report, but he backed out a few hours later. Republicans nominated Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson later that evening.

Here’s how Nebraska representatives voted Wednesday:

During Wednesday’s fourth vote on the position, Emmer cast his vote Wednesday for Johnson to thunderous applause. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who also had previously turned down the Republican nomination, and former speaker Kevin McCarthy also received a round of applause after casting their votes for Johnson.

As they had in each prior vote, Democrats remained united behind House Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries of New York.

This time around, there were there were no votes cast for anyone but the two nominees. The final vote was 220 for Johnson and 209 for Jeffries.

Though ultimately moot, Tuesday’s pre-vote tally marked the first time all three of the representatives from Nebraska had been in support of the same candidate for Speaker of the House since Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted three weeks ago. Bacon has said he was in favor of Scalise, the original GOP pick, but stood firmly against Rep. Jim Jordan in three rounds of voting last week. The rest cast their votes for Jordan, who on Friday tied for the least amount of votes cast for the majority nominee in 100 years of American history, according to NBC News.

Earlier this month, all members of Congress representing Nebraska voted against removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Amid last week’s contentious votes, some representatives reported receiving threats. Bacon said that even his wife had was harassed to the point of sleeping with a gun nearby. His spokeswoman also said that even she had been approached during off-hours with comments about Bacon’s votes.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.