Huskers announce changes, additions to future football schedules

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska and Cincinnati have changed the date and location of the schools’ 2025 football game and added a future game in Lincoln. Nebraska has made an additional change to its 2025 non-conference schedule to accommodate the move of the contest against Cincinnati.

The Huskers and Bearcats will square off on Aug. 30, 2025, in a neutral-site matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game at the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the Big Ten Championship Game, will be the season opener for both teams. Cincinnati will be the home team for the game and will coordinate game operations. Nebraska and Cincinnati had been scheduled to play on Sept. 13, 2025, at UC’s Nippert Stadium.

The original first game in the two-game series with the Bearcats was canceled in 2020, when the Big Ten Conference elected to play a conference-only schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a replacement for the 2020 game in Lincoln, the Bearcats will now visit Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2032.

“We are pleased to finalize our two-game series with the University of Cincinnati,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We appreciate Cincinnati working with us to find a creative way for our schools to play in a great venue. Indianapolis is one of the best cities in the country for hosting big events, and I think our fans will enjoy this trip to kick off the 2025 season.”

Nebraska and Cincinnati have met just once previously, with Nebraska posting a 41-0 victory in 1906.

Nebraska also announced that it will play host to Houston Christian at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. The Huskies are a member of the Football Championship Subdivision’s Southland Conference, and the school is formerly known as Houston Baptist. With the addition of the matchup with Houston Christian, Nebraska will no longer play Louisiana-Monroe in 2025. The teams were scheduled to meet on Oct. 18, 2025.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.