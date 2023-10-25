Kurt Cobain’s daughter marries Tony Hawk’s son

Frances Bean Cobain arrives at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly...
Frances Bean Cobain arrives at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of rockers Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, has tied the knot with Riley Hawk, the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The two got married on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles.

Frances Bean Cobain’s godfather, R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe, officiated the ceremony.

The news was first reported Tuesday by TMZ.

The 31-year-old daughter of the late Nirvana frontman revealed her relationship with Hawk, 30, in a January 2022 Instagram post. It is believed they began dating in early 2021, while she was on a year-long social media break.

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” she wrote in a caption for a slideshow of photos. “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for.”

Some of the photos showed the two together.

“I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with the authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self,” she wrote.

Frances Bean Cobain was previously married to Isaiah Silva from 2014 to 2016, and she fought in court to prevent him from getting anything from her father’s estimated $450 million estate. The legal battle included ownership of one of Kurt Cobain’s guitars, which was ultimately awarded to Silva. He later sold it at auction for more than $6 million.

This is the first marriage for Hawk, who is a professional skateboarder like his father. He is also the frontman for the punk trio Warish, which has released two albums and last toured in the fall of 2021. The band is described as grunge-influenced, and their sound is often compared to Nirvana.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

