Local chamber warns of email scam offering to sell contact list

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation wants to warn the public about an email scam offering to sell the organization’s contact list.

Chamber officials said a few emails have already been circulating online. Chamber Vice President of Operations, Cassie Condon, said the chamber will never sell their contact list. She asks that anyone who receives the emails to mark them as spam or delete them.

