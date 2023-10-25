Nebraska files consumer protection lawsuits over Delta 8 products

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced Wednesday that his office is working to crackdown on deceptive THC-containing products called Delta 8.

To that end, the state has filed 10 lawsuits in counties across Nebraska: Platte, Scotts Bluff, Hall, Madison, Lancaster, Sarpy, Lincoln, Saline, Keith, and Dawes counties.

The complaints were filed against the following businesses, noting that some do have locations in multiple counties:

The Cannabis Factory (Lancaster County)

50 Shades of Green (Sarpy)

Greenhouse Grandma (Dawes)

High Flow Cannabis (Hall)

First Stop Vape Shop (Keith)

A Botanical Dream (Lincoln)

Kynd Co. Vape and Smoke (Madison)

Chasing Clouds Vape Collective (Platte)

Ms. Vape Shop (Saline)

Zy Glam (Scotts Bluff)

The complaint emphasizes that the production processes on Delta 8 and other such synthetic variations of THC found in items being sold in Nebraska require chemical synthesis, but are often being made in an unregulated environment that can result in strong acids, heavy metals, molds, pesticides, or other potentially dangerous byproducts ending up in products made for human consumption.

Hilgers said the marketing on such laced products appeals to kids. His office posted several images showing similarities between things like Rice Krispie treats, Nerds, sour gummy worms, Fritos, and other candies alongside items that resemble them.

“No one who is buying these knows what’s in it,” he said during the news conference Wednesday morning.

Hilgers said the state tested 100 such products and found that only 15% of them were accurate in their labeled ingredients — and potency.

“It’s a game of Russian roulette that Nebraskans are losing,” he said.

He stressed that the products have not been deemed safe by any Nebraska or regulatory body. In fact, he said synthetically produced THCs including Delta 8 are even unlawful in states where marijuana has been legalized or decriminalized recreational marijuana or there are significant limits on their use.

“Data has shown that use of these synthetically produced THCs and their analogs can have significant negative health effects, including loss of consciousness, severe respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and other serious health issues, some of which require hospitalization,” according to the consumer warning posted on the AG’s website.

6 News reached out to all 10 businesses involved in the lawsuits and heard back from four of them.

It was the first time the owners of First Stop Vape Shop, Zy Glam, Greenhouse Grandma, and Ms. Vape Shop said they heard of the lawsuit before 6 News reached out to them.

“This is news to us,” said Kim Rockwell, owner of First Stop Vape Shop. “If they have a list of items, I’d be happy to remove them,” he said. The owner of Zy Glam echoed that sentiment.

Greenhouse Grandma owner, Traci Wild-Smith told 6 News, “I understand their thoughts, but we are selling nothing illegal...everything we purchase is from vendors.” She said she’d be willing to take anything off her shelves that the state proves is inconsistent with the certificate she receives from the vendors she purchases from.

Attorney Randy Paragas representing Ms. Vape Shop told 6 News Attorney General Hilgers would need to show intent.

“You wouldn’t be able to go into each product that you buy for your store and trace it and ensure the label you get on the product is accurate,” said Paragas. “It’s just not feasible in a business model.”

Paragas also said his client would be willing to work with the state moving forward to address any concerns.

Hilgers said he couldn’t comment on any ongoing criminal investigations by other agencies, but in August, 6 News reported Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office seized several products from The Cannabis Factory and 50 Shades of Green stores for selling items containing higher levels of THC than the state’s legal limit. These two companies are also listed as defendants in these civil lawsuits.

