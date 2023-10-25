Nebraska swimmer Beatrix Tanko earns Big Ten weekly award

By Huskers.com
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska swimmer Beatrix Tanko was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

In her first home dual of the season on Friday, Tanko showed her versatility, claiming the 50 freestyle (24.22) and 500 freestyle (5:06.84) crowns. In the 500 freestyle, Tanko hit the wall an entire seven seconds before the next finisher. The freshman from Budapest, Hungary added solid relay contributions in the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.25) and 200 freestyle relay (1:36.27). Tanko’s four victories helped Nebraska to a 195-96 team win over South Dakota State. A week prior, Tanko earned the 100 butterfly win at the Iowa State dual.

The last time Nebraska swimming and diving earned a conference weekly award was on Dec. 14, 2021, when they claimed all three honors for the week (Swimmer of the Week, Diver of the Week, Freshman of the Week).

Next, the Huskers host Kansas on Friday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Devaney Natatorium.

