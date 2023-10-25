Valley County sheriff’s case heading to district court

Accused of falsely reporting a car accident for insurance purposes
Local4 News at 5
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Valley County sheriff appeared via Zoom Wednesday for his initial appearance in Valley County Court on a felony insurance fraud charge.

During the hearing, 46-year-old Casey Hurlburt waived hearing the charge as well as his preliminary hearing. The case is now heading to district court. His arraignment in Valley County District Court is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Court documents show Hurlburt is accused of reporting an accident involving a personal car to have happened in October 2022. The actual date of the accident was March 2022. The charge alleges that Hurlburt was trying to have repairs done on his car under an insurance policy he took out in April 2022, one month after the actual date of the accident.

Hurlburt has been formally charged with fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony. If convicted, Hurlburt could get up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

NSP has been assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney Police investigating after finding a body near railroad tracks.
Woman hit and killed by train in Kearney
Forward Kearney will break ground Monday for a new $5.3M, 12,000-square-foot building that will...
Forward Kearney to break ground on new building Monday
Feed & Co.
Feed & Co. open in North Platte
Golden Spike Tower Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Reink Mast
Nebraska basketball player injured following random, violent assault
The Paxton Tigers defeated the Sutherland Sailors Tuesday evening to win the 2023 NSAA D1-12...
Paxton defeats Sutherland in sub-district championship
Kearney Police are trying to learn more about a woman whose body was found next to railroad...
Kearney police identify woman hit and killed by train
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte