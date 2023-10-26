Biden, Pillen order flags at half staff to honor Maine shooting victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all flags to fly at half-staff for the next four days.

The announcement comes in accordance with a request from President Joe Biden that the flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims killed in Wednesday’s grisly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

As of Thursday afternoon, the total death toll is 18 people, with 13 others wounded. The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large and authorities have had no sightings of him since the massacre.

Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

