Feed & Co. open in North Platte

By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new feed store, Feed & Co. opened in North Platte in 2023.

The store was started by Pat Laird and Michelle Whitson, who both have background in agricultural feed. Laird even has other feed stores across the region and says that feed is his passion.

The store sells food as well as other livestock supplies.

Feed & Co. is located at 1820 E Philip Ave., Unit 2.

