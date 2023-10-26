Feed & Co. open in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new feed store, Feed & Co. opened in North Platte in 2023.

The store was started by Pat Laird and Michelle Whitson, who both have background in agricultural feed. Laird even has other feed stores across the region and says that feed is his passion.

The store sells food as well as other livestock supplies.

Feed & Co. is located at 1820 E Philip Ave., Unit 2.

