Forward Kearney to break ground on new building Monday

Forward Kearney will break ground Monday for a new $5.3M, 12,000-square-foot building that will...
Forward Kearney will break ground Monday for a new $5.3M, 12,000-square-foot building that will house all three community organizations by 2025.(Forward Kearney)
By Adynn Kusek
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Forward Kearney, a partnership of the Development Council for Buffalo County, the Kearney Visitors Bureau, and the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, will break ground this month on a new $5.3 million, 12,000-square-foot structure that will house all three community groups by 2025.

Forward Kearney welcomes the whole community to the groundbreaking celebration on Monday, Oct. 30 to commemorate this achievement. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the construction site, which is located on the southwest corner of Talmadge Street and 11th Avenue in southwest Kearney, immediately east of the Kearney SportsPlex site.

To accommodate ongoing development in the area, it is recommended that visitors park towards the northwest of the Crowne Plaza and utilize bus services to travel to and from the construction site. It is important to note that general event parking is not allowed on Talmadge Street.

The upcoming building will not only contain contemporary offices and exclusive shared meeting areas, but also a vast training room, a board room, and a top-notch welcome center that will serve as the gateway to Kearney and the Platte River Valley.

More than 75% of the required funds have been secured for this venture thanks to the backing of the City of Kearney, Buffalo County, and generous donations from local businesses in the Kearney region.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney Police investigating after finding a body near railroad tracks.
Woman hit and killed by train in Kearney
Feed & Co.
Feed & Co. open in North Platte
Golden Spike Tower Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Reink Mast
Nebraska basketball player injured following random, violent assault
The Paxton Tigers defeated the Sutherland Sailors Tuesday evening to win the 2023 NSAA D1-12...
Paxton defeats Sutherland in sub-district championship
Kearney Police are trying to learn more about a woman whose body was found next to railroad...
Kearney police identify woman hit and killed by train
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte