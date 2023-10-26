Forward Kearney to break ground on new building Monday

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Forward Kearney, a partnership of the Development Council for Buffalo County, the Kearney Visitors Bureau, and the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, will break ground this month on a new $5.3 million, 12,000-square-foot structure that will house all three community groups by 2025.

Forward Kearney welcomes the whole community to the groundbreaking celebration on Monday, Oct. 30 to commemorate this achievement. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the construction site, which is located on the southwest corner of Talmadge Street and 11th Avenue in southwest Kearney, immediately east of the Kearney SportsPlex site.

To accommodate ongoing development in the area, it is recommended that visitors park towards the northwest of the Crowne Plaza and utilize bus services to travel to and from the construction site. It is important to note that general event parking is not allowed on Talmadge Street.

The upcoming building will not only contain contemporary offices and exclusive shared meeting areas, but also a vast training room, a board room, and a top-notch welcome center that will serve as the gateway to Kearney and the Platte River Valley.

More than 75% of the required funds have been secured for this venture thanks to the backing of the City of Kearney, Buffalo County, and generous donations from local businesses in the Kearney region.

