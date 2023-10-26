Golden Spike Tower Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween

(WAFB)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Due to the weather forecast for Saturday, officials at the Golden Spike Tower are postponing the Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event to Halloween.

The event will now be Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m.

Event organizers say the format will stay the same. Participants will stay in the car and drive through the Halloween fun. Drivers should enter the Golden Spike Tower parking lot from the south on Homestead Road.

Golden Spike Tower's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween.
Golden Spike Tower's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween.(Golden Spike Tower)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney Police investigating after finding a body near railroad tracks.
Woman hit and killed by train in Kearney
Forward Kearney will break ground Monday for a new $5.3M, 12,000-square-foot building that will...
Forward Kearney to break ground on new building Monday
Feed & Co.
Feed & Co. open in North Platte
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Reink Mast
Nebraska basketball player injured following random, violent assault
The Paxton Tigers defeated the Sutherland Sailors Tuesday evening to win the 2023 NSAA D1-12...
Paxton defeats Sutherland in sub-district championship
Kearney Police are trying to learn more about a woman whose body was found next to railroad...
Kearney police identify woman hit and killed by train
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte