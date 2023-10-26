Golden Spike Tower Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Due to the weather forecast for Saturday, officials at the Golden Spike Tower are postponing the Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event to Halloween.

The event will now be Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m.

Event organizers say the format will stay the same. Participants will stay in the car and drive through the Halloween fun. Drivers should enter the Golden Spike Tower parking lot from the south on Homestead Road.

Golden Spike Tower's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween. (Golden Spike Tower)

