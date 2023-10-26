Husker Matchup Preview: Purdue Football

The Husker Matchup Preview this week features the Purdue Boilermakers football team
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team will host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

So far this season, Purdue has a 2-5 record.

The Boilermakers have wins over Virginia Tech and Illinois, but losses to Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio State.

Purdue is led by first year head coach, Ryan Walters, the former defensive coordinator for Illinois.

Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card is a transfer from Texas, where he spent three years as a backup for the Longhorns.

ESPN Analytics gives Nebraska the edge with a 52% chance to win.

The game will be played at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

