Kearney man gets lengthy sentence in Grand Island kidnapping case

Local4 News at 5
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is heading to prison for a kidnapping and child abuse case out of Grand Island from earlier this year.

Tate Wolfe, 19, appeared in Hall County District Court Thursday afternoon, where he learned his sentence for nine felony charges.

Hall County District Judge Patrick Lee sentenced Wolfe to no less than 66 years and no more than 132 years behind bars. He will get 249 days of credit for time served.

Wolfe had pleaded no contest to the charges in August. The charges are three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child abuse, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Wolfe and Jozef McAllister, 18, of Hastings, were arrested Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. The two older children were discovered later that morning in an abandoned pickup. The 7-month-old was found about two-and-half hours later on the deck of a farm house in rural Hall County. The temperature at the time was 0°F with a -19° wind chill.

McAllister faces an identical set of charges in the case. He waived his right to a jury trial. District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled McAllister’s bench trial for November 14-16 in Hall County. In a bench trial, testimony and arguments are made before a judge with no jury present.

