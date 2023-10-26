Woman hit and killed by train in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police said a woman was struck by a train in Kearney overnight and died.

Police said they received a call Thursday just after 9 a.m. from the Union Pacific Railroad after a woman’s body was discovered approximately 300 feet west of the crossing at Central Avenue.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and it’s unclear how the accident happened.

The name of the woman is being withheld until family can be notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.