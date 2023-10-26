Michael Ray to headline 2024 Lincoln County Fair concert

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Ag Society announced their concert lineup for the 2024 county fair on Thursday.

Michael Ray will headline the concert on July 26. The Drew Phillips band will be the opening act.

Tickets are $30. They go on sale Friday, Oct. 27.

You can purchase tickets on the Lincoln County fair website.

Ray was mentored by John Rich of Big & Rich on the singing competition ‘The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep’, which he won. He and Rich co-wrote Big & Rich’s 2015 single, “Run Away with You.” After winning the competition, Ray was signed to Warner Bros. Records Nashville. His first EP, Tour Bootleg, was released in 2014.

On June 16, 2017, Ray released the single “Get to You” ahead of his third studio album, Amos. Upon the album’s release in 2018, it would produce two more singles: “One That Got Away” and “Her World or Mine.”

In September 2020, Ray released the single “Whiskey and Rain” ahead of his fourth studio album, originally set to be released in 2021.

