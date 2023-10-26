Nebraska looking for new property tax administrator

Applications for the position of Nebraska property tax administrator will be accepted from now...
Applications for the position of Nebraska property tax administrator will be accepted from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.(MGN)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is looking for a new state administrator.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Thursday morning that his office is accepting applications to fill the position of state property tax administrator, left vacant by the retirement of Ruth Sorenson.

Sorenson had been serving in the position since 2007 when she was appointed by then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

Applications for the position will be accepted from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and can be submitted by clicking here or in writing to the following address: Office of the Governor, P.O Box 94848, Lincoln, NE, 68509-4848.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney Police investigating after finding a body near railroad tracks.
Woman hit and killed by train in Kearney
Forward Kearney will break ground Monday for a new $5.3M, 12,000-square-foot building that will...
Forward Kearney to break ground on new building Monday
Feed & Co.
Feed & Co. open in North Platte
Golden Spike Tower Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

U.S. Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska representatives vote Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House
Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska Senators voiced their support for Israel during a press...
Ricketts shows support for Israel, talks possibility of US troops getting involved in conflict
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote
US Capitol building
How they voted: Bacon joins 20 Republicans in voting against Jim Jordan