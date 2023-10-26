North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation and Inland Port Authority make progress on Hershey Rail Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is making progress towards the new Hershey Rail Park.

The property that used to belong to Greenbrier Rail Services is now in the hands of the chamber and Inland Port Authority.

The project will have a similar economic impact as Sustainable Beef, LLC, at around $1 million a year. Chamber president and CEO, Gary Person, said while its uncertain when the project will break ground, he is confident it will be successful once its complete.

“The good news is that it’s going to happen, it’s just we don’t know the timeline,” Person said. They know everything is real when it comes to Sustainable Beef, LLC, District 177, the downtown reemergence; all of the things you are seeing out on the interstate, the expansion of our medical facilities here, and even Union Pacific, they are trying their darndest to hire more people,” Person said.

The chamber and the Inland Port Authority meet monthly to discuss the project’s progress. There is no official time-frame for the projected opening of the rail park.

