North Platte Elk’s Lodge #985 donates dictionaries to North Platte schools

North Platte Elk’s Lodge #985 donated dictionaries to North Platte schools, specifically to...
North Platte Elk's Lodge #985 donated dictionaries to North Platte schools, specifically to third grades at McDaid elementary on Wednesday.
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Elk’s Lodge #985 donated dictionaries to North Platte schools, specifically to third grades at McDaid elementary on Wednesday.

The Elks started the practice years ago, and have donated 9480 dictionaries to local third graders so far.

The group believes that is is important that kids have the dictionaries so that they don’t have to worry about their computers.

The dictionaries are general knowledge, and not just typical English dictionaries.

