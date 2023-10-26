Reaching One Classroom At A Time: Principal Ellsworth looking to help shape Jefferson students positive attitudes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs surprised Jefferson Elementary School Principal Jeff Ellsworth this week with a REACH grant.

Mr. Ellsworth was surprised on pajama day during the famous Red Ribbon Week, an anti-drug, alcohol, and violence awareness week in October. When Mr. Ellsworth came into one of the fifth-grade classrooms, he was very surprised.

Mr. Ellsworth will be using the REACH grant money to help shape students’ positive attitudes and school pride.

“Well we are partnered with Boys Town this year and our Boys Town guy and I we sat down a couple of weeks ago. We were talking about some things that we could do to incorporate Boys Town, our school pride and we came up with a great idea and it will be a revolving award that will go to different classes. I don’t want to say too much about it now, it’s still in the works but this will help out and it’s going to be to help out just our overall day every day with our attitude,” Ellsworth said.

Principal Ellsworth also said that it’s so important for him and the staff to work with students to start building these life skills that will help them after they leave Jefferson.

“You know we are trying to build respect and build empathy just a lot of different things you know people take advantage of. I think it’s so important for these kids to get these skills and anything we can do to work on that here at school and it carries over to home and throughout their life so that’s our whole goal,” Ellsworth said.

