Colorado fugitive shoots at law enforcement, dies by suicide following Scotts Bluff County pursuit

A Colorado fugitive fired multiple shots at law enforcement during a pursuit across Scotts...
A Colorado fugitive fired multiple shots at law enforcement during a pursuit across Scotts Bluff County Thursday before he died by suicide, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.(KTIV)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Colorado fugitive fired multiple shots at law enforcement during a pursuit across Scotts Bluff County Thursday before he died by suicide, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office attempted to contact a man wanted out of Colorado on charges involving sex crimes against children at 10:56 p.m.

The deputy found the driver’s vehicle, a black Jeep Wrangler with Colorado plates, in the Maverik Adventure’s First Stop’s parking lot. The man drove away from the parking lot toward Mitchell and, during the pursuit, reportedly fired several shots toward the deputy.

The Mitchell Police Department was able to set up spike strips in the area, which the vehicle ran over.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man ran into an open field. During the chase, the suspect fired at law enforcement, causing them to back off and set up a perimeter.

Deputies, NSP troopers and Mitchell officers continued the pursuit.

The sheriff’s department used a drone to find the man lying in the field.

The sheriff’s department said when the officers got close, they saw that the suspect was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office will share the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Assisting with the investigation were the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Police Department, Morrill Police Department, Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Mitchell Rural Fire Department and Valley Ambulance.

