December trial for Kearney man charged with sex crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child will go on trial Dec. 18.

Russell Wing, 43, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, enticement by an electronic device and child abuse.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, the reported sexual assault is believed to have taken place between March 24, 2022 and April 8, 2022, with the victim at least 12 but less than 16 years of age. As for the other charges, the enticement charge is said to have occurred around February 20, 2023 and the child abuse around March 17, 2023.

Documents with further details of the crimes were sealed by the court.

The max penalty for a conviction of first degree sexual assault on a child is life in prison.

