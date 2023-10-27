Kearney police identify woman hit and killed by train

Kearney Police said a woman was struck by a train in Kearney overnight and died.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Police say the woman whose body was found next to Union Pacific railroad tracks Thursday morning is 34-year-old Francine Lucero-Bennett of Kearney.

Kearney Police said she was hit by a train shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Central Avenue railroad crossing.

Later that morning, police said they received a call just after 9 a.m. from Union Pacific after the body was found approximately 300 feet west of the crossing in downtown Kearney.

Police said it’s unclear how the accident happened, but they continue to investigate.

The Kearney Police Department was assisted by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Police, and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in the investigation of this accident.

Police ask that anyone with information about Lucero-Bennet’s death contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

