March of Dimes teams up with Nebraska Medicine to dress NICU babies for Halloween

The March of Dimes Family Support program teamed up with the nurses in Nebraska Medicine's Newborn Intensive Care Unit to create special costumes for each baby.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The March of Dimes Family Support program teamed up with the nurses in Nebraska Medicine’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit to create Halloween costumes for each baby.

This year’s theme was food. Costumes varied from burgers and fries to popcorn and gumballs, ranging from salty to sweet. Twins were themed together, with a few examples including cookies and milk or eggs and bacon.

According to Nebraska Medicine, the costumes are made of felt, which can gently be laid on top of the babies without disturbing cords or tubes.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

