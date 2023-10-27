North Platte police watching for impaired drivers during Halloween

The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department will be keeping an eye out for impaired drivers this Halloween.

NPPD said Halloween typically means extra foot traffic as kids set out to trick-or treat, which means drivers should stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road.

If Halloween celebrations involve alcohol, NPPD reminds individuals to have a designated driver to get them home.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 159 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on Halloween night between 2017 and 2021, including 17 pedestrians.

