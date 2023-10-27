NSAA announces high school volleyball district final matchups
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA has announced the high school volleyball district final matchups for all classes. All games will be played on Saturday, below are all of the matchups involving teams in our area.
Class C1
C1-3 - No. 14 Chadron vs No. 3 Gothenburg at 1 p.m. at Sidney
C1-6 - No. 11 Ogallala vs No. 6 Pierce at 3:30 p.m. at Minden
Class C2
C2-1 - No. 16 Maxwell vs No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran at 1 p.m. at Grand Island Northwest
Class D1
D1-2 - No. 15 Plainview vs No. 2 Southwest at 5 p.m. at Aurora
D1-3 - No. 14 Paxton vs No. 3 St. Mary’s at 5 p.m. at Litchfield
D1-7 - No. 10 Nebraska Christian vs No. 7 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at 2 p.m. at Sumner
Class D2
D2-2 - No. 15 Wauneta-Palisade vs No. 2 Overton at 2 p.m. at Overton
D2-4 - No. 13 Falls City Sacred Heart vs No. 4 Wallace at 2 p.m. at Aurora
D2-8 - No. 9 Sandhills-Thedford vs No. 8 Central Valley at 5:30 p.m. at Central Valley
All game times listed above are in Central Time.
