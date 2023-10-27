NSAA announces high school volleyball district final matchups

The NSAA has announces the district final matchups for high school volleyball which will be played on Saturday
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA has announced the high school volleyball district final matchups for all classes. All games will be played on Saturday, below are all of the matchups involving teams in our area.

Class C1

C1-3 - No. 14 Chadron vs No. 3 Gothenburg at 1 p.m. at Sidney

C1-6 - No. 11 Ogallala vs No. 6 Pierce at 3:30 p.m. at Minden

Class C2

C2-1 - No. 16 Maxwell vs No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran at 1 p.m. at Grand Island Northwest

Class D1

D1-2 - No. 15 Plainview vs No. 2 Southwest at 5 p.m. at Aurora

D1-3 - No. 14 Paxton vs No. 3 St. Mary’s at 5 p.m. at Litchfield

D1-7 - No. 10 Nebraska Christian vs No. 7 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at 2 p.m. at Sumner

Class D2

D2-2 - No. 15 Wauneta-Palisade vs No. 2 Overton at 2 p.m. at Overton

D2-4 - No. 13 Falls City Sacred Heart vs No. 4 Wallace at 2 p.m. at Aurora

D2-8 - No. 9 Sandhills-Thedford vs No. 8 Central Valley at 5:30 p.m. at Central Valley

All game times listed above are in Central Time.

