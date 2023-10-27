Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte

News 2 Midday
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that shut down a section of I-80 near North Platte Friday morning.

NSP said a semi truck and a pickup collided on I-80 at mile marker 180 near North Platte around 9 a.m.

A passenger of the pickup died at the scene. No other significant injuries were reported.

The crash shut down westbound lanes from Brady to North Platte for several hours. The collision remains under investigation, and KNOP News 2 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

