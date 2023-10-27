Senate passes Fischer, Ricketts resolution to recognize record setting ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts are ensuring that “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” is getting the recognition it deserves, even in Congress.

The two Nebraska Senators introduced a resolution to honor the record-setting event on Aug. 30 and celebrate the importance of women’s collegiate athletics in Nebraska. The resolution was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Wayne State College all participated in the “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” event, which broke the world attendance record for a women’s sporting event with 92,003 attendees.

The previous world record was set by a UEFA Champions League soccer match in Barcelona, Spain last year that drew 91,648 fans.

The resolution congratulates the University of Nebraska, women’s volleyball athletes, and their supporters for making history on “Volleyball Day in Nebraska.” It also highlights the hard work of Coaches John Cook, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Pettit.

Ahead of the bill’s passage on Wednesday, Senators Fischer and Ricketts delivered remarks on the Senate floor to support the resolution and honor the historic occasion.

U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts are ensuring that “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” is getting the recognition they deserve, even in Congress.

Fischer said their resolution specifically honors Nebraska’s former Coach Pat Sullivan, who started the University of Nebraska volleyball program in 1975. It also honors former Coach Terry Pettit, who built the volleyball program from 1977 to 1999, and current Coach John Cook, who has sustained excellence in the program since 2000.

She added that the team has sustained excellence even since Volleyball Day in Nebraska, winning the battle of the undefeated against Wisconsin and is now ranked number one in the country.

This Senate resolution celebrates a special day for women, for volleyball players, and for Nebraskans, according to Fischer.

“I’m proud to bring well-deserved recognition to this unique accomplishment. As we often say, there is no place like Nebraska,” said Fischer.

Senator Pete Ricketts said Nebraskans played a pivotal role in the Husker women’s volleyball program achieving a new milestone, a world record, with all eyes fixed on Memorial Stadium that day.

U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts are ensuring that “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” is getting the recognition they deserve, even in Congress.

Ricketts added that the Huskers tagline is “In Our Grit, Our Glory.” Volleyball Day in Nebraska – and a new world record in attendance at a women’s sporting event – is the epitome of that motto.

“Truly, there is no place like Nebraska. Nebraska is what America is supposed to be,” stated Ricketts.

The legislation in full also recognizes the impact of the event on young women, inspiring them to pursue their aspirations as athletes and individuals. Click here to read the text of the resolution.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.