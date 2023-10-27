Solar, wind farm projects on hold, board asks for more research

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Plans to build wind or solar energy farms in Lincoln County are on pause after Lincoln County Commissioners agree to extend the county’s moratorium for another 18 months.

They’re asking for more research on their comprehensive plan that’s being conducted by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City who they hired last spring.

The board’s vote also comes after dozens of residents voiced their opinions and concerns on these projects during a recent 5-hour public hearing earlier this month and last week’s discussions on set back regulations.

The following setbacks proposed by Commissioner Chris Bruns for wind turbines were being considered.

• Half mile from non-participating property lines.

• 2.5 miles from the nearest residential structures owned by people not participating in the wind project.

• 3 miles from village limits.

• 5 miles from the North Platte city limits.

• 1 mile from state parks, recreation, conservation and wildlife areas.

• 3 miles from each bank of the Platte River.

• 2 miles from public-private burial sites.

The board predicts the study could be complete by next November before it goes to the planning commission.

