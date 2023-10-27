Swan’s Fine Home celebrates five years in business

Libby Lashley bought the store in 2019 and has gotten the business through the pandemic, as well as the supply chain shortage and inflation.
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Swan’s Fine Home celebrated five years in business this year.

The store was purchased in 2019 and has struggled through the pandemic, supply chain shortage, and inflation but has come out strong according to owner Libby Lashley.

“To make it to this five year mark is very monumental, especially in light of the last five years. It’s cause for celebration and we’re so grateful to the community and truly the region for standing behind us and supporting us,” Lashley said.

Lashley is looking forward to more years in business and continued growth.

