Third annual Sod Witch Trail returns to Gothenburg

By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People looking for a good Halloween scare are in luck with the Sod Witch Trail in Gothenburg.

The third annual haunted trail is open from Oct. 27-29 and the money raised will go back to the Sun Theatre Gothenburg.

The Sod Witch Trail has a photo booth, smores, hot chocolate, cider, caramel apples and a movie showing. Jessie Hurza is the director of the Sod Witch Trail and said that this trail is very different from a haunted house or haunted corn maze.

“Well, we have a Sod Museum which is why it’s the sod witch because what better thing goes in a Sod Museum, a witch so they have a really great trail back in behind the sod house so it was perfect so it’s a great trail to hide scary people in,” Hurza said.

The Sod Witch Trail is open Friday and Saturday from 8:30 to midnight and Sunday from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

