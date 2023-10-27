T.J. Maxx coming to District 177 in early 2024

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Retail chain T.J. Maxx is officially coming to District 177 in North Platte in early 2024.

Officials with Rev Development, the mall’s developer, made the announcement Friday morning during a local podcast. The announcement comes after much anticipation and 12 months of negotiations.

Rev Development Director Rachel Glock said while there is also the potential to partner with a pet store, “T.J. Maxx will make a great compliment to everything that is happening at District 177.”

Glock said 5 Below still plans to open sometime this fall. Arkansas based coffee chain, 7 Brew, will occupy a space next to Verizon.

As for the rest of the property, a storage facility will be built in the old JC Penney’s building and a second mixed use building like the Heartland Flats complex will be built behind the mall. A retail store is also expected to open next to Arby’s.

