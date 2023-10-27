T.J. Maxx coming to District 177 in early 2024

TJ Maxx coming to District 177 in 2024
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Retail chain T.J. Maxx is officially coming to District 177 in North Platte in early 2024.

Officials with Rev Development, the mall’s developer, made the announcement Friday morning during a local podcast. The announcement comes after much anticipation and 12 months of negotiations.

Rev Development Director Rachel Glock said while there is also the potential to partner with a pet store, “T.J. Maxx will make a great compliment to everything that is happening at District 177.”

Glock said 5 Below still plans to open sometime this fall. Arkansas based coffee chain, 7 Brew, will occupy a space next to Verizon.

As for the rest of the property, a storage facility will be built in the old JC Penney’s building and a second mixed use building like the Heartland Flats complex will be built behind the mall. A retail store is also expected to open next to Arby’s.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
Kearney Police investigating after finding a body near railroad tracks.
Woman hit and killed by train in Kearney
Forward Kearney will break ground Monday for a new $5.3M, 12,000-square-foot building that will...
Forward Kearney to break ground on new building Monday
Feed & Co.
Feed & Co. open in North Platte
Golden Spike Tower Trick or Treat event postponed to Halloween

Latest News

KNOP Snow Potential 10-26-2023
Light to moderate snow Saturday, then dry and cold
The March of Dimes Family Support program teamed up with the nurses in Nebraska Medicine’s...
March of Dimes teams up with Nebraska Medicine to dress NICU babies for Halloween
TJ Maxx coming to District 177 in 2024
TJ Maxx coming to District 177
The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
North Platte police watching for impaired drivers during Halloween