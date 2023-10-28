Athlete of the Week: Clara Evert

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Gothenburg volleyball outside hitter Clara Evert.

She’s been playing volleyball since the 2nd grade and has participated at the club level since 4th grade.

Evert is a four year starter on the team and is now a veteran presence on the squad.

“Being a senior, I’ve really had to step up my communicating with my teammates, everything on and off the court and being there for everybody, being sure to keep everyone pushing and just making sure we’re all focused,” said Evert.

Right now, she’s trying to lead the Swedes to a state title, Gothenburg only has two losses on the season so far and have gone weeks without losing matches or even sets. Despite the lack of obstacles, the team has remained sharp throughout the year.

“I think that shows our heart for the game and our coaches are very good at pushing us to make sure that we stay focused, and never become complacent and we’re always pushing ourselves to the next level,” said Evert.

Senior Gothenburg Swedes volleyball outside hitter Clara Evert. (KNOP-TV)

Outside of volleyball, Evert enjoys spending time with her family, but also is an avid reader. She has an interest in art and spends time coloring and painting.

In 2022, she was named first-team All-State and after high school she plans on playing volleyball for Concordia University, but has not decided on a major.

Evert is shorter than a traditional outside hitter, but doesn’t let that limit her, instead she uses it to make her game more versatile.

“I rely a lot on my vertical, being a little bit shorter I have to, I have a great group of girls, I have awesome setters, so they help me excel as well,” said Evert.

Evert used her attacking expertise to lead the Swedes to a 31-2 record in the 2023 season so far.

“She’s gotten really good at developing shots, she’s kind of got every shot in the book,” said Gothenburg volleyball head coach Bryson Mahlberg.

Playing volleyball almost year-round, Evert is constantly working on improving her abilities.

“I’ve put in a lot of hours of work on my skills more and my shots, because I’m not as tall so I have to be a little more crafty,” Evert said.

Senior Gothenburg Swedes volleyball outside hitter Clara Evert hitting against Ogallala in a game on Oct. 24, 2023. (KNOP-TV)

As well as being a tremendous volleyball player, coach Mahlberg also highlighted that Evert is a great person and teammate to be around.

“You know a lot of words could describe Clara but the two that come to mind are just a gritty leader, she’s a little bit undersized for her position, but you wouldn’t know that she’s just a fighter, and the way she’s been able to grow as a leader has been super impressive,” said Mahlberg.

“She has a lot of passion for volleyball and you can tell that, but what’s really cool about Clara is that she’s a better person and you can see that in the way she leads, she cares about her teammates, she really celebrates others’ successes and that’s what makes her really special,” said Mahlberg.

The Gothenburg volleyball will play Chadron in the district finals on Saturday, with the winner punching their ticket to state volleyball in Lincoln next week.

