Elvis returns to North Platte as Joseph Hall rocks the Fox Theatre

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Joseph Hall has been paying tribute to his music hero Elvis Presley since 2006. Friday was his first time back performing in North Platte since 2019.

In 2008, Hall made the top ten as a part of America’s Got Talent and even has been a part of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“Well so Elvis Presley Enterprises has a contest every year and I competed in that contest in ‘07, ‘08, and ‘09,” Hall said. “In ‘08 I came in the top three and so at that moment I was sanctioned. I was recognized as a top tribute artist by them and so from there, I do a little work for them here and there. Most of the time we do our own shows and we travel all throughout the midwest and you know I like it.”

While fans may just see him on stage performing, Hall’s family helps put on his shows across the country and there is a lot of work that goes into every show.

“We do close in between 90 to 100 shows a year, yeah the colonel aka my dad, he keeps me real busy, he keeps us real busy. Tomorrow we will be in Chadron, Nebraska,” Hall said.

Hall has also noticed a surge in younger Elvis fans at his shows and a great part of that could be related to Elvis that was released in 2022 starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and Hall is really enjoying seeing a new generation of fans.

“Oh, it makes me feel great when I see a lot of young fans in the audience,” Hall said. “I have to contribute a lot of that to the new movie that came out a few years ago, the Elvis movie. I think it really sparked an interest in a lot of young people. They are coming out the shows to come out and kind of feel that Elvis experience and that’s what I try to do. I try and go out there and give them the best Elvis experience I can give them.”

