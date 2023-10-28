García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past D-backs 6-5 in Series opener

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 11th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press and STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit an opposite-field homer in the 11th inning, after Corey Seager’s tying two-run shot in the ninth, and the Texas Rangers opened this surprise World Series of wild-card teams with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The Cuban slugger known as El Bombi hit a 3-1 pitch from Miguel Castro into the right-field seats beyond the glove of a leaping Corbin Carroll. It was García’s second RBI of the game, setting a record for most in one postseason with 22nd.

García has homered in five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in postseason history, and he delivered the first walk-off homer in a World Series game since Max Muncy connected leading off the 18th inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 against Boston and Nathan Eovaldi, who started for the Rangers in this one.

Texas became the first team to win a World Series game when trailing by multiple runs in the ninth inning since the Kansas City Royals in their title-clinching Game 5 over the New York Mets in 2015.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Texas.

Seager tied the game in the ninth when he drove closer Paul Sewald’s 94 mph fastball 419 feet deep into the right-field seats for a two-run shot.

