Huskers beat Boilermakers, 31-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team beat the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, 31-14.

Nebraska opened the scoring with a 15-play, 87-yard drive that consumed 8:52 spanning the first and second quarter. It was the longest drive by Nebraska this season in plays, yards and time. The 8:52 scoring drive is Nebraska’s longest scoring drive since an 18-play drive for a field goal that consumed 9:24 against Northwestern in 2017.

Nebraska held Purdue scoreless in the first quarter, marking the fifth time this season Nebraska has shut out the opponent in the first quarter. In its past seven games against Big Ten West opponents, Nebraska has allowed just three total points in the first quarter, shutting out six of the seven opponents in the first quarter, including three of four this year.

In its last seven games against Big Ten West opponents, Nebraska has allowed only one touchdown in the first half and just 16 total first-half points.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg completed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Lloyd in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 14-0 lead. The 73-yard TD pass was the longest pass play of the season for Nebraska and the Huskers’ third play from scrimmage of at least 70 yards. It marked the second straight season Nebraska had a TD pass of at least 70 yards against Purdue (Thompson to Palmer, 72 yards, 2022).

The reception was Lloyd’s first career touchdown and the second catch of his career (19 yards vs. Michigan).

Sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone II caught a 1-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter. It was Fidone’s fourth TD reception of the season, the most by a Nebraska tight end since Kyler Reed had eight TD catches in 2010.

Saturday’s game marks Haarberg’s second game with two touchdown passes this season (also vs. Northern Illinois).

Cornerback Tommi Hill intercepted a Purdue pass in the second quarter, marking his second straight week with an interception.

Right tackle Bryce Benhart made his 37th career start at right tackle. That total ties Zach Wiegert for the third-most starts at right tackle in Nebraska history.

Saturday’s game captains were LB Nick Henrich, LB John Bullock, WR Alex Bullock and FB Janiran Bonner.

