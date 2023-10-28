Nebraska football team hosts Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska squares off against a Big Ten West opponent in Lincoln for the second straight week as the Huskers play host to Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game between the Huskers and the Boilermakers marks Nebraska’s 2023 Homecoming contest, and it will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by FS1 and on the Fox Sports App. The game is also available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska comes into the contest with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers have won their past two games and four of five overall to move over the .500 mark heading into the season’s final five games.

The Huskers are coming off a 17-9 victory over Northwestern last Saturday in Lincoln. Defense dominated the day, with the Blackshirts limiting Northwestern to just three field goals while also recording eight sacks in the victory. It marked the sixth time in seven games this season the Nebraska defense has limited the opposition to less than 100 yards rushing.

Purdue heads to a Lincoln after a bye weekend. The Boilermakers are 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten Conference play under first-year head coach Ryan Walters. Purdue has faced one of the nation’s most difficult schedules, facing six Power Five opponents to date. The Boilermakers own one of the Big Ten’s best offenses, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game at better than 230 yards per contest.

Nebraska will be looking to end a Purdue two-game win streak in the series, as the Boilermakers won by six points last year in West Lafayette and five points in 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

