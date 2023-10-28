Northwest Nebraska sees first snowfall of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - Wintery weather arrived back in Nebraska on Saturday. The frigid weather will continue into the weekend as many areas, including northwestern Nebraska, see their first accumulating snowfall of the season, with parts of south central and southeastern Nebraska also seeing their first freeze of the season.

Nebraska’s dive into the freezer will last a few days, with warmer temperatures forecasted to return by late next week.

For those driving, several parts of the Nebraska Panhandle have been completely covered by snow. Likewise, Winter Weather Advisories has been set for several northern Nebraska counties.

For additional information on road conditions, check out the Nebraska 511 website.

Nebraska road conditions from the Nebraska 511. (Nebraska 511)

Nebraska drivers are reminded to travel cautiously on icy or snow-covered roads, and to allow for additional travel time when getting to your destination.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.