Omaha authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy fired their weapon and injured a male suspect Saturday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is working with Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol in an investigation of a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning.

DCSO tells 6 News an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was in the area of 108th and Maple, on his way to begin his shift at the DCSO Law Enforcement Center at 156th and Maple, just before 5 a.m. The deputy encountered a fight disturbance at the intersection and asked Douglas County Dispatch to send on-duty personnel to assist.

Backup units were told to expedite, and a “help an officer” call went out two minutes later. The sheriff’s office says the deputy did discharge their weapon; one male involved was injured and taken to Bergan Mercy with serious injuries. The deputy was not hurt.

Per DCSO policy, the deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The investigation is still in its early stages; the sheriff’s office says more information will be released upon the initial investigation’s completion.

A 6 News crew observed the area was still blocked off around 10 a.m.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

