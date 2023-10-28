Paxton Football faces a difficult task in taking on D6 powerhouse, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers secured a trip to the D6 Playoff Football Bracket as a 16-seed but face a tall task in taking on the top-seeded Mustangs of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (SEM).

These two teams are somewhat familiar with each other though, having met twice in the 2020-2021 season with Paxton winning both games and SEM winning when they meant the last time in the following season.

Mustangs running-back Maddox Jones went over 1,000 rushing yards in the season in the game and added points to the board for the hosting Mustangs as well. Paxton struggling to defend the run but not the pass as Parker Riesberg and Wyatt Walker claim first-half-interceptions.

SEM showing off some defensive power as well as a quick pitch and catch from Tanner Hebblethwaite and Maddex McConnell gets the Tigers in open space as McConnell shakes off one wimpy tackler but gets stripped from behind and the Mustangs quickly recover.

SEM cruises to victory, 52-00 to advance to the second round of D-6 playoffs while Paxton ends their season at 4-5.

