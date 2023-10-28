Preparing for a cold football experience

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Between Friday night, Saturday and Sunday central Nebraska could see temperatures as low as the 20s and teens. Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said weather like that can catch people off guard.

If football fans don’t prepare, it could be a cold night for everyone involved. Pughes said with the way summer-like weather has stuck around, the forecast for the next couple days could leave some scrambling to get their cold weather attire out.

“We’re coming into a day that relatively warm, it’s been great last weekend,” Pughes said. “All of a sudden this weekend is a complete shift in temperatures, we have not been acclimated yet really to what’s about to hit us this weekend, so we’re really going from warmth to freezing.”

Some might not dress as warm cause of how early in the season it is, but Pughes said it’s paramount that people not take weather like this likely, and he said the preparation also applies to the vehicle you drive this weekend.

“You need to remember that it’s different to drive than it is today, so you’re going to need to take it a little slower, take the curves a little slower, stop sooner,” Pughes said. “When you get to the stadium, make sure you have clothing that you can shed or dry. If you’re outer most layer is is somewhat water repellant and then build in the interior from then. Wear your sweaters, and some of those other garments that hold the water you don’t want them on the outside.”

Pughes also said during those cold games fans should make sure to move as much as possible to help build body heat.

