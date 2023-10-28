South Loup dominates Lawrence-Nelson to advance to state football quarterfinals

The South Loup Bobcats hosted the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders in the second round of the D2 state football playoffs on Friday evening
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fourth-seed South Loup Bobcats hosted the 13-seed Lawrence-Nelson Raiders in the second round of the D2 state football playoffs on Friday evening.

South Loup jumped out to an early lead, which they continued to build throughout the second quarter, eventually going into halftime up 40-0.

The Bobcats won 62-12 over the Raiders.

Next up for South Loup, they host five-seed Central Valley on Friday.

