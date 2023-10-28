South Loup dominates Lawrence-Nelson to advance to state football quarterfinals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fourth-seed South Loup Bobcats hosted the 13-seed Lawrence-Nelson Raiders in the second round of the D2 state football playoffs on Friday evening.

South Loup jumped out to an early lead, which they continued to build throughout the second quarter, eventually going into halftime up 40-0.

The Bobcats won 62-12 over the Raiders.

Next up for South Loup, they host five-seed Central Valley on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.